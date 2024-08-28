Game time vital for Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster is ensuring that all players gets game time whether they make the Oceania Qualifiers squad or not.

Koster has named players for the qualifiers while those who did not make it have been named to represent Fiji at the Aotearoa Maori Netball International Secondary School Fiji Tour.

Netball Fiji has named two teams for this tournament.

Koster says they will provide as much game time as possible to keep the players sharp and in form.

“We’ve also named the remainder of the squad into two teams for the Aotearoa Maori Tour. And what this does for us is that it ensures that all of our players continue to play, have good match play. With our Aotearoa Maori team coming in, they’re highly regarded.”

The Aotearoa Maori Netball International Secondary School Fiji Tour will take place from the 28th of next month at the Vodafone Arena.