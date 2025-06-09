Eleven medical officers deployed for eastern division

11 new Medical Officers who will be deployed across Fiji’s maritime and remote communities in the Eastern Division.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has welcomed 11 new Medical Officers who will be deployed across Fiji’s maritime and remote communities in the Eastern Division.

In a statement, Ministry says that the doctors will serve at health facilities in Soso, Cicia, Moce, Vunisea, Lakeba, Daviqele, Rotuma, Kabara, Ono-i-Lau and Koro.

The Ministry says the appointments are part of Government’s efforts to strengthen primary healthcare and improve access to essential medical services for people living in

rural, remote and maritime communities.

The Ministry also say the deployment is aimed at advancing Universal Health Coverage and ensuring people are not disadvantaged in accessing healthcare because of where they live.

According to the statement, the new Medical Officers were also briefed on the safety, welfare and operational challenges associated with working in remote maritime locations.

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Additionally, the Ministry is urging island and village communities to support and respect the healthcare workers, many of whom will be working away from their families.

The Ministry further says that the appointments are expected to strengthen frontline healthcare services across the Eastern Division and bring medical care closer to communities.