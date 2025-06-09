India marks 80th Independence Day

India Celebrates 80th Independence Day in Fiji at Grand Pacific Hotel.

India has marked its 80th Independence Day in Fiji with a strong message of freedom, transformation, and a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.

Speaking at the reception to commemorate India’s 80th Independence Day in Suva, Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta reflected on India’s journey since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Mehta says India’s independence was earned through courage, sacrifice, and perseverance, and has since evolved into one of the world’s largest and most dynamic economies.

He adds the occasion was not only a celebration of India’s progress, but also an opportunity to reaffirm the enduring friendship between India and Fiji, which is rooted in shared history, culture, and people-to-people ties.

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“India and Fiji belong to that unique category where the relationship was and is built through the lives, memories, and aspirations of generations. The roots of our relationship go back to 1879, when more than 60,000 Indian indentured laborers arrived in Fiji. They arrived carrying very little in their hands, but they carried something far more powerful-an unwavering determination to build a better future for themselves. “

Mehta highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in healthcare, agriculture, education, business, defence, and human resource development, adding that India remains committed to supporting Fiji’s development through major infrastructure and capacity-building projects.

He also added that India and Fiji are celebrating 56 years of diplomatic relations this year, with recent high-level visits giving new momentum to cooperation across multiple sectors.

The reception was attended by government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and representatives of the Indian diaspora in Fiji.