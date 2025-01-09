Fiji Pearls banking on experience ahead of series

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls have named a 20-member squad, featuring experienced players Maliana Rusivakula, Unaisi Rauluni, Ana Moi, Kalesi Tawake and Yvonne Nalewabau, as they prepare for the PacificAus Sports Netball Series.

These seasoned athletes will bring leadership and stability to the team as they aim to secure a strong showing at the Brisbane tournament, set to take place at Nissan Arena from February 17 to 22.

The squad is a blend of veteran presence and emerging talent. Alongside the experienced core, the shooters’ lineup includes Nina Nakula, Kimaima Kete, and Cilia Lewatu, while the midcourt boasts Joanne Vulaca, Susana Rasaubale, Nicole Kamotu, and Alisi Neisulu.

On defense, Elenoa Gukirewa, Lowata Natoga, Alisi Naqiri, Shaid Sasalu, Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro, and Kelera Nawai-Caucau round out the selection.

Netball Fiji sees this as an opportunity to test combinations and build depth ahead of the tournament.

The PacificAus Sports Netball Series will feature high-calibre competition, providing a platform for the Pearls to sharpen their game against top international sides.

Players in the squad will compete for a final spot in the travelling team, with selectors set to trim the roster following intense training and trials in the coming weeks.