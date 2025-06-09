Fiji netball coaches return with high-Performance knowledge

Baby Pearls Technical Coach Vaiti Waqatabu (left), Fiji Men’s head coach Jioweli Vakamoce. [Photo Credit: Netball Fiji]

Fiji Men’s head coach Jioweli Vakamoce and Baby Pearls Technical Coach Vaiti Waqatabu participated in a week-long PacificAus Sports Netball Coaches Development Program at the Australian Institute of Sports in Canberra.

The program, organised by Netball Australia and supported by the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports, brought together coaches from various Pacific Island countries to enhance their skills and knowledge of player pathways at an elite level.

According to Waqatabu, the program was an invaluable opportunity to learn from coaches who work at the highest level of the sport.

She noted that it allowed them to gain knowledge on high-performance skills and the behaviours that contribute to success.

Waqatabu adds that they were fortunate to observe the final trials of the Origin Diamonds squad for the upcoming Constellation Cup, as well as a training match between the Under 21 and Under 19 national squads.

Following the program, Waqatabu will join the Baby Pearls team in Gibraltar, while Vakamoce has returned to Fiji.

