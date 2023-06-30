Companies extend support for Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji’s development efforts will continue after Digicel Fiji and Punjas and Sons Ltd extended their sponsorship with a cash sponsorship of $40,000.

Also included is a further in-kind support of $14,000, solidifying the two companies position as the naming rights sponsors for three of Netball Fiji’s national competitions.

This means Digicel and Punjas are official sponsors for the National Championship, the Vanua Cup, and the Fiji Secondary School Championship.

For the past nine years, these two companies have been staunch supporters of Netball Fiji, their unwavering assistance playing a significant role in the sport’s growth at both community and grassroots levels.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says the support has been instrumental in empowering young women across communities in Fiji, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents in the sport they love.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed says they’re happy to continue their support towards Netball Fiji after and they’ve been great partners with Punjas Group since 2014.

Mohammed also says they’re honoured to provide $20,000 in cash and telecommunications services for a year, ensuring the success of the National Championship, Vanua Cup, and the Fiji Secondary Schools Championship.