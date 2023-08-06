Australia hold off Jamaica to reach Netball World Cup final

[Source: The Guardian]

Australia have advanced to a Netball World Cup final showdown with England on Sunday after a thrilling 57-54 semi-final win over Jamaica in Cape Town.

The game was tied at 50-50 going into the last five minutes, but an intercept by the outstanding Courtney Bruce helped turn the tide in Australia’s favour. The goal keeper was massive in defence with two intercepts and four gains as the Diamonds maintained their record of never having missed a World Cup final.

At the other end, vice-captain and goal attack Steph Wood (29/32) was rock solid in the second half after missing three attempts in the first half, while goal shooter Cara Koenen (28/30) was also strong. “I’m just so proud of the group, we knew it was going to be a grind, Jamaica are a phenomenal team,” Bruce told Fox Sports.

Bruce’s West Coast Fever clubmate, Jhaniele Fowler, made 46 of 47 shots in her 100th appearance for Jamaica, who suffered their first loss of the tournament. The score was tied at the end of the first quarter and halftime, with neither side leading by more than three at any stage of the first 30 minutes.

Early in the third quarter, Australia enjoyed an 8-1 run in their favour, with Bruce nabbing two intercepts as the Diamonds opened up a six-goal lead. Jamaica goal keeper Sham Sterling replied with a couple of big defensive plays as the Sunshine Girls put together a 8-2 run which levelled the score late in the quarter.

Australia scored the last two goals of the quarter to lead 42-40, but Jamaica piled on the first three of the final term to hit the front. The Diamonds, 11 times World Cup winners, got back on level terms and found the crucial points as Bruce stepped up to shut Jamaica out.

The earlier semi-final followed a similar pattern, with the teams locked together for most of the match before England reeled off the last six goals. The final will be played in Cape Town on Sunday at 6pm (2am Monday AEST).