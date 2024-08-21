Australia and NZ dominant in day 2

The Day 2 of the Rising Stars Netball Tournament delivered a series of commanding performances, with several teams asserting their dominance in the court.

Fiji Blue faced a tough challenge against New Zealand Under-21, who overpowered them with a final score of 83-29.

Australia Green showcased their strength in a lopsided victory against Singapore, finishing the match with a resounding 98-15 win.

Meanwhile, Australia Gold continued their strong run in the tournament, defeating Fiji Black 76-17.

As the tournament progresses, the competition is heating up.

Australia Green will take on Fiji Blue, Australia Gold will face Singapore, and Fiji Black will challenge New Zealand U21 in today’s matches.

The rising stars tournament is being played at the Vodafone arena in Suva.