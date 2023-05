The Men’s Netball Championship ended in Suva with Alumni crowned as the champion.

Alumni defeated CBM 23-17 in the final at the Vodafone Arena.

There were 12 teams across the nation competing in the two-day tournament.

Sekoula settled for third place after upsetting Lautoka Tailevu 19-18.

Kalabu tamed Navosa 35-13 to finish in fifth position while Salad Bowl was sixth.