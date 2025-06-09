Netball Fiji mourns passing of former Pearls captain and coach

[ Source: netballaust/ instagram ]

Netball Fiji has paid tribute to one of its most iconic figures Unaisi Rokoura following her tragic passing in a drowning incident over the weekend.

Fondly known as Una, she was among Fiji’s most accomplished and respected athletes, having first represented the Fiji Pearls at just 17 years old.

Over the years, she became a pillar of Fijian sport, known for her leadership, humility and deep love for the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki reflectes on Una’s remarkable contribution to sport saying they are heartbroken by this tragic loss.

“Una was not only a remarkable athlete and coach but also a mentor and friend to many. Many of us will now be reminiscing and sharing the different journeys and experiences we shared with this great friend and sportsperson. Her legacy in Fijian and Pacific sport will live on through the many players and colleagues she influenced.”

Rokoura’s international career was nothing short of remarkable—she represented Fiji in six Pacific Games, two Commonwealth Games and two Netball World Championships, while also captaining the Pearls from 1997 to 2006.

Beyond netball, her athletic talent extended across multiple sports, including hockey, rugby 15s, basketball and beach volleyball, cementing her place as one of Fiji’s greatest all-round athletes.

Netball Fiji extends its deepest condolences to her father Tomu Rokoura, her brother Aseri, sister-in-law Lusi, her nieces and nephews and the wider sporting community.

Sorovaki adds her impact—both on and off the court—will be remembered with immense respect and gratitude.

Her contribution to netball extended well beyond her playing career where she held numerous leadership and development roles, including:

• Fiji Netball Association

o 2009–2013: Fiji Pearls Head Coach

o 2017–2022: Country Coordinator, NetGO Fiji

o 2022–2024: Fiji Pearls Head Coach

• Netball PNG

o 2015–2017: Head Coach, PNG Pepes

o Consultant Coach, PNG U21 Team

• University of the South Pacific

o 2007–2014: Fitness Instructor at the USP Gym

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.