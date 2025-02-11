Navua lands star striker Nalaubu

[ FilePhoto ]

Navua FC has officially signed of national marksman Sairusi Nalaubu for the 2025 season.

While Navua applied for the transfer before the January 31st deadline, the move was initially uncertain due to outstanding debts owed by the player to Lautoka FA.

However, with Navua confirming the transfer on their official Facebook page, it appears those issues have been resolved.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed that Navua cleared the debts, paving the way for Nalaubu to join the club from Lautoka.

This is considered one of Navua’s biggest signings in recent years.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link