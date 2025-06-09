Nasinu outclasses Nadi

Nasinu powered past Nadi 48–18 in Round Two of the Subrails Marama Championship, running in eight tries in a dominant display at King Charles Park.

The visitors opened the scoring through Anaisi Qiolevu in the fifth minute, before Nadi responded with a try from Elesi Taga. Nasinu regained control with back-to-back tries from Sainiana Qoro and Livia Tubailagi, but Nadi kept in touch when Kelera Roqorua crossed out wide.

A penalty conversion from Losana Kuribua closed the ggap, with Nasinu holding a 21–13 lead at halftime.

Nasinu lifted their intensity in the second spell.

Vani Divasu and Varasika Tukana both dotted down, with Ana Lutunauca adding a penalty conversion.

Further tries from Ulamila Bauwale and captain Silika Qalo, a Fijiana 7s rep sealed the result.

Nadi managed a late consolation through Sinukula Veikoso, but it was not enough to stem the flow.

