Nasali and Caucaunibuca rules triple N zone

Adi Cakobau School’s Imeri Nasali and Naitasiri Secondary School’s Rupeni Caucaunibuca Jnr have been crowned the fastest school sprinters in the Triple N Zone

Adi Cakobau School’s Imeri Nasali and Naitasiri Secondary School’s Rupeni Caucaunibuca Jnr have been crowned the fastest school sprinters in the Triple N Zone after winning the senior girls’ and boys’ 100-metre finals, respectively.

Nasali delivered a powerful performance to take out the blue ribbon event in the girls’ division, while Caucaunibuca Jnr, son of legendary Fijian winger Rupeni Caucaunibuca, stormed home to win the boys’ final—announcing himself as one to watch in the national athletics scene.

Both athletes are now strong contenders for gold at the Fiji Finals later this month, with fans eager to see how they stack up against the best in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Day Two of the Triple N Zone continues tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Watch the live action on FBC Sports and on Viti + for $30.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.