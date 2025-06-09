Nalaubu interested to join Ba

Bula Boys striker Sairusi Nalaubu. [Photo: FILE]

Bula Boys striker Sairusi Nalaubu has applied for a transfer from Navua to Ba ahead of the upcoming season.

His application has been lodged with the Fiji Football Association and is subject to the necessary clearances and approval.

Nalaubu is the latest star who has shown his interest to play for Ba.

The January transfer window has attracted some applications from key players in other districts to join Ba this season.

Nalaubu is one of six key players that has applied for a transfer to Ba.

Out of the six, three are Lautoka players, and two are from Labasa while Nalaubu is from Navua.

Lautoka goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia, Kishan Sami, and Simione Nabenu are expected to team up with the Men In Black this year.

Labasa duo, Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Rusiate Doido, are the other applicants seeking their release to join Ba.

Meanwhile, Kalisito Veikoka of Nasinu and Suva’s Joeli Ranitu are expected to join Tailevu Naitasiri this season.

The pre-season transfer window ends on the 31st of this month.

