Hospital gets a patient safety boost

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Patients at Ba Hospital can now call for assistance more quickly with the introduction of a new Nurse Call System.

The Aspen Medical-managed hospital has installed the system to give patients a direct, reliable way to alert healthcare staff when they need help.

The system is expected to improve response times and strengthen patient safety while supporting more efficient delivery of care.

Aspen Medical Chief Operating Officer Barry Herberts says the move reflects the organisation’s commitment to improving patient experiences and raising healthcare standards in Fiji and the Pacific.

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He says the system also shows that international healthcare standards are becoming part of everyday patient care in Fiji.

Beyond Fiji, this sends a strong message across the Pacific that we’re not just catching up; we’re moving forward with real intent and commitment to our patients, Herberts says.

International best practice isn’t just something we talk about anymore; it’s now literally a button on the wall at Ba Hospital. Our patients will benefit from this every day, he says.

The new system provides patients with a more dependable way to communicate with healthcare teams and seek support when needed.