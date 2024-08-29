Naitasi grateful for Sportswoman of the Year nomination

Lolohea Naitasi

To be nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year Award at the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards is a proud moment for Olympian Lolohea Naitasi.

The national taekwondo rep says that while competing at the Paris Olympic Games was a special experience, being nominated for this award is just the icing on the cake.

Naitasi mentions that she didn’t expect to be a nominee but is grateful to be recognized and appreciated.

She adds even if she doesn’t win, she is thankful for the opportunities she has received this year.

“I felt very happy and also emotional. I couldn’t believe that I was nominated as a sportswoman of the year and I’d say it’s a blessing. It’s something that I’d never imagined and I just want to thank God for his plans and for my achievements I’ve had today.”

Other athletes vying for the Sportswoman of the Year Award are Kesaia Boletakanakadavu of Athletics, Fiji Paralympian Naibili Vatunisolo, Catherine Fabiano of Hockey, Netball’s Unaisi Rauluni, Elenoa Vatetei from Outrigger, Special Olympian Miliana Nagasau, Talei Holmes from Rugby League, Rugby Union’s Reapi Uluinasa, Alison Yee from squash, Swimming’s Kelera Mudunasoko, and Miriama Taletawa of Weightlifting.

The Fiji Sports Awards will be held this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.