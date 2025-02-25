Nadroga duo set new national indoor records

[Source: Athletics Fiji]

Two rising Fijian athletes, Waisale Inoke and Joana Vakasobuduru, have etched their names into the record books after delivering outstanding performances in their respective events.

Former MGM High School blue ribbon champion Inoke set a new national indoor record in the heptathlon, accumulating an impressive 4,636 points—breaking his own record set just a week earlier.

Meanwhile, former Sigatoka Methodist High School sprinter Vakasobuduru shattered the women’s 200m indoor record, clocking an impressive 25.04 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

She surpassed the previous record held by Sisilia Seavula.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link