Nadi hash team carries 2027 pitch to Asia

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Fiji’s Hash runners are using the Pan Asian Hash 2025 in Taiwan to promote the Pan Pacific Hash 2027, which Fiji will host in Nadi.

A team of 15 Hash House Harriers from Nadi has departed for Taiwan to join over 1,600 runners at the Pan Asian Hash, taking place from November 21 to 23.

Their mission extends beyond the trails, they will spend the week leading up to the event promoting Fiji and generating interest in the Pan Pacific Hash 2027.

This initiative is part of a national effort to position Nadi as the center of sports tourism in the Pacific.

The team aims to attract at least 1,600 international participants to the 2027 event, matching the scale of this year’s gathering in Taiwan.

Dr. Ram Raju, the 2027 Events Director, emphasized that the Taiwan trip provides Fiji with a valuable opportunity to showcase the warmth of its people, its stunning scenery, and its diverse running terrain to global enthusiasts.

He notes that hosting the 2027 meet will bolster Fiji’s sports tourism strategy and reinforce Nadi’s status as a premier venue for major events.

The inaugural Pan Pacific Hash will be held in Nadi from September 16 to 18, 2027, combining the traditional non-competitive style of hashing with Fiji’s renowned hospitality, picturesque landscapes, and rich culture.

Tourism Fiji has provided the team with promotional materials to ensure a compelling presentation of what the country will offer in 2027.

The Hash House Harriers expressed that the country stands united behind the team as they carry Fiji’s message to Taiwan and promote the Pacific’s largest fun run.

