Nadi Bay hosts first-ever Junior Regatta Championship

Nadi Bay Canoe Club is set to make history this Fiji Day weekend with its inaugural Junior Regatta Championship at Wailoaloa Beach.

The championship aims to nurture the next generation of va’a athletes, bringing together young paddlers from Nadi Bay, Vuda, Tafaga and Takia Canoe Clubs.

The event will feature V1 and V6 races across both sprint and distance formats, with Fiji’s junior representatives—recently returned from the Palau Mini Games and the World Distance Championships in Brazil—also competing.

Event organiser Tracey Lee, who represented Fiji internationally in va’a at just 13, says the regatta is about more than just competition.

“We’re thrilled to launch this regatta as a platform for juniors to shine and to cultivate a lifelong passion for paddling. This event is about opportunity, teamwork, and inspiring the future of canoe paddling in Fiji.”

Supported by Simple Green and a dedicated team of volunteers, the regatta also promises a vibrant atmosphere for families and spectators, celebrating Fiji’s rich paddling culture and the community spirit that drives it.

The championship marks a key step in building momentum ahead of the Fiji International Race in April 2026 and the International Va‘a Federation World Sprints in Singapore later that year.

The competition will conclude tomorrow.

