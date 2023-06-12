More than just swimming for NSSA

National Schools Swimming Association President Patrick Bower believes students should know what to do when in and around water.

The NSSA is making an effort to try and make swimming lessons compulsory in the schools’ extra-curricular activities due to the number of drowning in Fiji.

Bower says that it is critical to include swimming as a subject in our school curriculum.

“If need be, schools should be ensuring that their physical education teachers are capable of implementing a program like this.”

He also emphasized the importance of balancing schoolwork and extracurricular activities because it also helps with better decision-making.

Over the weekend, 47 schools and over 500 swimmers competed in this year’s national swimming competition.