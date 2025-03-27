More than 1000 athletes for Suva Zone One

file photo

The Suva Zone One Athletics competition, one of the biggest zones in the country, will kick start today at the HFC Bank Stadium, and will feature over 1000 athletes from 23 different schools.

This, according to Fiji Secondary Schools Amateur Athletics Central vice president Saveca Muamua, makes it one of the most exciting competition of all.

Defending their title in the boys and girl’s division will be Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.

He says there will be a K-9 unit stationed at the entrance of the stadium, along with several police officers conducting patrols.

“For tomorrow (today) we will be running one of the biggest zones in the country, with 23 schools and 1260 athletes. For the police presence, it will be similar to what we experienced today, But they will not be based like before, at the entrance at the stadium, but they will appear at all the crowed placed.”

Muamua is calling out to supporters, parents and students to come out in numbers to the competition, and cheer on their respective schools.

He says the safety of the athletes, students and all attendees at the competition is their main priority.

The competition will start today and concludes tomorrow.

