Miramira and Vocevoce recommit to Fijian Drua

[ Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook ]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have secured the services of two key forwards, Vilive Miramira and Mesake Vocevoce, who have both re-signed with the club through to the end of the 2027 season.

The duo’s commitment marks a significant boost for the club’s forward pack as it looks to build depth and continuity in the coming Super Rugby Pacific campaigns.

Vilive Miramira, a foundation member of the Drua since its entry into the competition in 2022, has made 36 appearances and scored three tries.

Article continues after advertisement

A versatile option in both the middle and back row, Miramira was part of the Flying Fijians squad at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mesake Vocevoce has made an immediate impact since joining the Drua, playing 24 matches in two seasons. The 22-year-old from Narewa, Nadi, was named Pepsi Rookie of the Year in 2024 and recently crossed for his first Super Rugby try during the Drua’s win over the Queensland Reds.

Vocevoce has also earned eight international caps for Fiji since his debut against Tonga last year.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says the re-signings reflect the club’s direction and ambition.

He highlighted the pair’s athleticism and physicality as well-suited to the current demands of Super Rugby and praised their contribution to the team’s growth and success.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.