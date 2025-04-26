MGM to retain title

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School will retain their girls title at the Coca-Cola Games Championships.

They have stretched their lead and collected 15 gold medals, nine silver and three bronze even wth the 4×400 relays finals left.

Adi Cakobau School is second with five gold, four silver and seven bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Natabua High School follows closely behind with four gold, one silver and four bronze.

In the boys division, Marist Brothers High School continues to hold their lead with nine gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Suva Grammar School sits closely in second place with six gold, seven silver and six bronze, while Ratu Kadavulevu School is in third place with five gold, two silver and one bronze.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.