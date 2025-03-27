MGM ready to defend title

Defending their title at the Suva Zone One Athletics competition will be no easy feat, as Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School is expecting tough competition this year.

According to MGM Athletics coach Waliki Satakala, a handful of their athletes have either moved to other schools or have completed their secondary education.

However, he says this does not mean they will not give their best.

He adds that while they are confident of defending their girls division, de-fending their boys title will be quite a challenge.

“To defend, we confident we’ll be able to defend the girls division but for the boys, we might have a different result because majority of our athletes have either gone abroad or to other schools.”

The school has been preparing for the past few weeks, and are aware of the tough competition this time around.

The Suva Zone One competition got underway this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium, starting off with the 100 meter heats.

