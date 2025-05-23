McCaig ready to make waves at Pacific Mini Games

Hansel McCaig [File Photo]

Pacific Games gold medalist Hansel McCaig is gearing up to make waves once again as he sets his sights on dominating the pool at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

The 22-year-old swimmer has steadily built a reputation as one of Fiji’s top aquatic talents since making his international debut at the Oceania Swimming Championships in Papua New Guinea in 2018.

McCaig has already represented Fiji at two Pacific Games, making history by winning the nation’s first gold medal at the 2023 edition in the Solomon Islands.

Now, he’s aiming to add another accolade to his growing list of achievements.

A fourth-year engineering student at the University of the South Pacific, McCaig admits that balancing academics with elite-level training is no easy feat.

However, the former Natabua High School student credits his family’s unwavering support for helping him stay focused and driven.

“It’s indescribable the amount of support I get from my family, everything is always done for me, food’s always there, I don’t have to worry about the simple things like laundry or rent. They’ve always been so supportive from the start.”

As he prepares for the Mini Games, McCaig is leaving no stone unturned in his training.

He anticipates his toughest competition will come from a familiar face, his cousin and teammate, Tolu Young, who also clinched gold at the 2023 Pacific Games.

