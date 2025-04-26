MBHS and MGM retain Fiji Finals titles

Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School have once again asserted their dominance in Fiji athletics, successfully defending their Coca-Cola Games National Championship titles.

Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School have once again asserted their dominance in Fiji athletics, successfully defending their Coca-Cola Games National Championship titles.

The defending champions currently sit atop the boys’ tally with an impressive haul of 12 gold, 9 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

It was less than the 17 gold they won last year.

MGM blew the field apart with a massive 20 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze haul. Last year they won 14 gold and improved their performance with another six this time around.

Suva Grammar School came in second in the boys with 7 gold, 10 silver, and 9 bronze medals. Queen Victoria School occupies the third spot, having secured 6 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Article continues after advertisement

Adi Cakobau School was second behind MGM with 6 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze.

Natabua High School was third with 6 gold, one silver and 7 bronze.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.