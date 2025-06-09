Mayanavanua expected to start

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are expected to name a few new players in round one of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka on Saturday.

The Drua will name its team this afternoon, and co-captain Temo Mayanavanua is expected to start.

New signing Penaia Cakobau is also highly likely to be in the mix with Kavaia Tagivetaua and Mesulame Dolokoto injured.

Zuriel Tongiatama should get the nod at hooker after head coach Glen Jackson spoke highly of his work rate and consistency during trials.

One of the interesting selections will be the halfback, as Isaac Fines-Leleiwasa, Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, and Philip Baselala are all available.

The official match-day squad will be confirmed when the team list is released this afternoon, with anticipation building ahead of the season opener in Lautoka.

The Drua open their campaign against Moana Pasifika this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with kickoff scheduled for 3:35pm.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.