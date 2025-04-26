Marist retains boys' title

Marist Brothers High School has once again asserted its dominance in Fiji athletics, successfully defending their boys’ division title at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games.

With the relay finals still to ignite the track, Marist has already established an unassailable lead in the medal standings.

The defending champions currently sit atop the boys’ tally with an impressive haul of 10 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

Suva Grammar School holds a strong second position with 6 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Queen Victoria School occupies the third spot, having secured 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School will retain their girls title at the Coca-Cola Games Championships.

They have stretched their lead and collected 15 gold medals, nine silver and three bronze even wth the 4×400 relays finals left.

Adi Cakobau School is second with five gold, four silver and seven bronze.

Natabua High School follows closely behind with four gold, one silver and four bronze.

