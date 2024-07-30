Mar ready for the big stage

Irene Mar

18-year-old Irene Mar is currently in Korea, preparing for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris next month.

Despite growing up with a missing nerve in her arm that affects her movement, the former MGM student continues to make her family proud by competing with able-bodied individuals.

Her proud father, George Mar, shared his admiration for his daughter.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m very proud of Irene Mar and where she has reached now. Irene has always been ambitious, courageous, and fearless, even with her condition. We thought she might be limited in many things, but Irene has proven that wrong and excelled in many areas of life.”

The Paris Paralympic Games will begin on the 28th of next month.