Mar humbled to be nominated

For taekwondo, Paralympian Irene Mar, being nominated for the 2024 Fiji Sports Woman of the Year is almost like a dream come true.

From picking up the sport from her father in her early childhood to representing Fiji at the Paris Paralympics in France last year, Mar is one of the most decorated athletes in the country.

The 19-year-old says she is humbled to be nominated for the award, crediting the support of her family and the Fiji Paralympic Committee.

Mar says one of the biggest challenges throughout her taekwondo journey has been balancing her studies and training.

“It’s a great honor I would say, and also I am really blessed to have been recognized especially by the Fiji Paralympic Committee. If it wasn’t for their support, I would not have been able to be nominated for this award.”

She made history in Paris last year, becoming the first Fijian athlete to represent Fiji in Para Taekwondo at the 2024 Paralympics, achieving an impressive world ranking of 7th.

She currently holds a Dan 1 Black Belt Certificate and License, assisting her Master in training Police Officers at the Police Mobile Unit.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday night.

