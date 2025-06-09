Manchester United sack Amorim after turbulent tenure

Sacked Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim[Photo: REUTERS]

Ruben Amorim’s turbulent 14-month tenure as Manchester United manager ended abruptly on Monday when he was sacked a day after voicing a passionate defence of his role and vowed not to quit in the wake of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

The Portuguese coach, 40, took over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024, ending his first season with the club 15th in the Premier League – their worst placing since they were relegated in 1974 – and losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

This season they are sixth after 20 games – 17 behind leaders Arsenal – having won three of their last 11 matches and the Leeds result triggered a fiery outburst in a press conference from the usually mild-mannered and refreshingly honest coach.

He bristled at questions about his job security, delivering a defiant message that he came to United as a manager with full authority and not merely a coach taking orders.

