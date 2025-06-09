Manchester City secure 2-0 win over Newcastle

Antoine Semenyo [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

New signing Antoine Semenyo marked his Manchester City debut in style as City seized control of their Carabao Cup semi-final against holders Newcastle United.

The £65 million forward opened the scoring at St James’ Park, reacting quickest at the back post to turn in a Jeremy Doku cross after a Bernardo Silva flick-on.

Newcastle were left to rue missed chances after twice hitting the woodwork when the game was scoreless, but their night worsened deep into stoppage time when substitute Rayan Cherki lashed home a second.

City now carry a commanding advantage into the return leg at the Etihad on 4 February, firmly in the driving seat to reach another final.

