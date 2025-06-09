Man City sign England defender Guehi from Crystal Palace

[Photo: MANCHESTER CITY]

Manchester City have signed England centre back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, as they look to close the gap on leaders Arsenal in the title race.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal to sign the 25-year-old international – who had six months left on his Palace contract – was worth around 20 million pounds ($26.84 million).

Guehi’s arrival is a timely boost for City, who have been dealing with a defensive injury crisis involving Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones.

Article continues after advertisement

Guehi becomes City’s second signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.