Lutu comes in clutch for Lomaivuna

Despite being sick since Monday, Fiji Finals champion Akeneta Lutu came through for Lomaivuna High School at the Triple N Zone this morning, breaking the senior girls’ 1500-meter record.

The Year 12 student has been Lomaivuna’s trump card over the past two years, winning gold in the 3000m event at the past two Fiji Finals competitions.

She says she wasn’t supposed to compete today at the zone, but her love for her school motivated her to come out, win gold, and break the 1500m record.

Lutu clocked a new time of 5 minutes and 25.15 seconds, breaking the previous record of 5 minutes and 35.89 seconds, which was set in 2021.

“I just decided to come and compete because I know my school needed me. I didn’t expect to win or even break the record because I’m feeling sick.”

Lutu was part of the national team at the 2023 Pacific Games.

She also made history that same year, becoming the first woman to represent Fiji at the World Cross Country Championship in Australia.

She will be looking to defend her title in the 3000m event tomorrow, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

