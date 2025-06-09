Leiroti returns as Lautoka thumps Navua

Lautoka comfortably won against Navua 3-0 in their Extra Premier League match at Uprising Sports Centre, Navua.

The match saw experienced striker Epeli Leiroti return to their lineup after missing a number of matches and the Battle of the Giants.

Lautoka’s goals were scored by Apisalome Ravouvou, Shivam Pillay and Zibraaz Sahib.

Despite the best efforts of the Babs Khan-coached Navua side, they were unable to contain the determined Lautoka attack and were forced to concede the three points to a superior team.

