Lecavi chases cricket dream

From playing cricket in their village ground in Kabara Island in the Lau Group to representing Fiji in one of the biggest tournaments in the region, 16-year-old Akosita Levaci is slowly stamping her mark in the sport.

The Adi Cakobau student was one of the youngest players of the Fiji Women’s Under-19 squad that competed at regional tournament in New Caledonia earlier this year.

With cricket being one of the main sports played by children on Kabara Island, Levaci says her love for the game came naturally.

“I started playing cricket when I was in primary school, and since most of my cousins and relatives back in the village always play as well, I grew to love the sport. Back in the village we usually have competitions during special occasions like Fiji Day. My parents were very happy when I told them that I had made the team, and they just reminded me to work hard and be humble.”

She adds that the best thing about representing Fiji is getting to travel with teammates who have become like family.

She is currently working to make the final squad for the national women’s under-19 to the World Cup Qualifiers in Papua New Guinea in April.

