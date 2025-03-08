Lautoka claims National U16 league title

Lautoka’s Under-16 football team has claimed the inaugural National Under-16 league title, capping off a successful weekend with two wins.

The baby blues won their second playoff with Labasa 1-0 at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa, where Veleni Rasorewa scored their solo goal.

This win followed a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Navua in their opening playoff match.

Lautoka’s coach Kaveen Chand, acknowledged the intensity of the competition and the caliber of their opponents but was thankful that his team was first one’s to make history.

“We knew that the two matches we would be playing will be difficult ones, as both Labasa and Navua were champions of their region. So, there was a lot of pressure on the team.”

“It’s a great achievement as it will go on the history book of Lautoka football since this was the first ever playoff for the Under-16 division and baby blues won this.”

The team faced several challenges, including key player absences due to elite team commitments in Labasa, weather-affected training, and the demanding schedule of weekly away games.

“Next would be preparing for new season 2025 using experience players who will guide the team in the upcoming season to develop juniors/ new players.”

Chand extended his appreciation to the team’s supporters, officials, and parents for their support throughout the league campaign.

Meanwhile, Labasa will play Navua in the last playoffs at 11am.

