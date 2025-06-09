Laughter and joy takes center stage at Marist Champagnat inter-house

For Marist Champagnat Institute, the annual inter-house event is more than just a day of sport — it is an opportunity for students to freely express themselves while doing what they love.

Marist Champagnat is a specialised vocational secondary school dedicated to inclusive education and personal development for students with learning disabilities.

Physical Education teacher Alice Croker said that while inter-house competitions at other schools are often highly competitive, at Marist Champagnat the focus is on participation, trying different athletic events and having fun.

Croker said the day was filled with laughter, joy and excitement, with students taking part in more than four events each.

“Yes they had so much fun, we actually had to chase them away to have a rest before starting again but they keep on coming, either to run or jump.”

She also thanked the parents and family members who turned out in support at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, saying their presence made the occasion even more special for the students.

