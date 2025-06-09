Late goal denies Bula FC winning start to OFC Pro League opener

[PICTURE: OFC PRO LEAGUE]

A goal in the dying seconds of their opening OFC Pro League match denied Extra Supermarket Bula FC a memorable victory, as Vanuatu United struck just before the final hooter to force a 2–2 draw.

Vanuatu United opened the scoring in the 20th minute, converting a header from a corner kick.

Stephane Auvary’s side responded 10 minutes later through captain Roy Krishna, who also headed home from a corner to level the score.

Bula FC then took the lead after the break when Nabil Begg slotted home from a cross in the 69th minute.

The Fijian side held firm for most of the remainder of the match, but heartbreak followed moments before full-time when goalkeeper Didier Desperez was unable to keep out a long-range effort from outside the box.

