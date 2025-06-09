Labasa remains humble; focuses on league

Labasa coach Alvin Chand says the team’s collective effort is to top the Extra Premier League standings.

The Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants title winners remain humble and are now focused on their league matches.

Chand says the players had a good rest after their home-ground win at the Battle of the Giants and are now ready to get back to business.

Labasa will face Ba today at the new 4R Govind Park Stadium in Ba.

A large crowd is anticipated, as this is Ba’s first EPL match at the iconic Govind Park in nine years.

Tickets are selling fast at the Ba Town Council for $6.

The two teams will kick off at 3 pm today, and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

The first match kicks off at 1pm at Lawaqa Park, where Nadroga FC will face off against Tavua FC.

At the same time, Suva FC will take on Nasinu FC at Uprising Sports Ground.

The action in Navua continues at 3pm when the host team, Navua FC, goes up against Lautoka FC.

Meanwhile, Nadi FC will face Rewa FC at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

