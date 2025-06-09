LA28, Oklahoma City mark 1,000 days to Games

Source: Reuters

Los Angeles 2028 organisers joined Oklahoma City officials on Monday to mark 1,000 days until the Olympic opening ceremony and said preparations are advancing to stage softball and canoe slalom events in the city as part of the Games.

LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman and CEO Reynold Hoover appeared with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Team OKC President Michael Byrnes after a weekend of youth clinics and venue visits to the OKC Softball Park and the OKC Whitewater Center, which organisers say will host the Olympic softball tournament and canoe slalom competitions in 2028.

