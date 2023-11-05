Kumar wins October Rapid Chess Championship

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

15-time national champion Manoj Kumar won the 2023 Vodafone Fiji October Rapid Chess Championship in Suva.

Kumar proved too strong with an unbeaten score of 6.5/7.

Ex-Olympiad rep Ronald Terubea provided some strong competition for the title to finish second while Jun Adricula of the Philippines landed was third.

National arbiter John Andrew Kunau and organizer CM Taione Sikivou confirms the event included 10 primary school girls, and about 70% of the total participants were under-18.



USP’s Jacquelyn Masilomani won the women’s title.