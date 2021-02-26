Kumar wins Blitz Chess Championship

Candidate Master Manoj Kumar is the National Blitz Chess Champion.

Kumar beat Philip Sukhu of Marist Brothers High School and drew with Goru Arvind to claim the title.

He amassed an unparalleled 10.5/12 to top a field of 46 players.

Nadi champion Avinesh Nadan and national Taione Sikivou finished second and third respectively with 10/12 on direct encounter in the Brijlal sponsored event.

Fiji Chess Federation President, Hilda Kunau, says they are happy and overwhelmed by the support they received from new players in every tournament.

She adds the player base in the West has more than doubled within the last few months.

Looking at the results, Gloria Sukhu won the women’s category and Phillip Sukhu won the secondary school division.

Arnav Lal of Deenbandhoo Memorial School in Suva reigned in the primary school division and Frederick Hiroshi Kado bagged the Best Beginner’s Award for scoring 7/12 in his first-ever chess championship.

The next major tournament is expected to the held at the University of Fiji next month.