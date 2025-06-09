Kolinisau signals 7s squad transition

[Source: File]

Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says the national side is firmly in a transition phase, with squad depth and long-term development now the clear priority as the countdown to the next Olympic Games begins.

Kolinisau believes the current season is a crucial window to rebuild and strengthen competition across all positions, ensuring Fiji has the depth required to remain competitive on the world stage.

With several new faces already introduced, the coaching staff is focused on expanding the talent pool rather than relying on a settled core.

“You can see where there’s a lot of changes, new players coming in, and that’s something we want to build before the Olympic years come around. This is the time where transitioning is happening, and two years out from the Olympics we’re trying to build depth and make sure we have competition in every position.”

The Fiji 7s coach stressed that internal competition is key to maintaining standards, with multiple players expected to challenge for the same roles throughout the season.

Kolinisau also made it clear that strong training performances will be rewarded, regardless of experience.

“We would like to have four people competing for one position, and that’s the depth we want. New faces will be brought in, and if they’re good enough and showing it in training, I’m not scared to give them the chance to debut for Fiji.”

Meanwhile, our national 7s side is preparing for the Singapore 7s next weekend, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

