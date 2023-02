[File Photo]

Judo and Bodybuilding will not be part of Team Fiji to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year.

This has been revealed by Chef de Mission Ajay Ballu during his media brief at FASANOC today.

He says bodybuilding has some governing issues within its association which has not allowed them to be part of the team while Judo missed the bond payment period.

More to follow.