Jordan Pillay advances to nationals

Fiji bodybuilder Jordan Pillay [2nd from right] [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji bodybuilder Jordan Pillay won first place in the class B open at the Los Angeles Grand Prix yesterday.

He was the first Fijian to compete in the class at the International Muscle Contest.

His win means that Pillay who made his debut has now qualified for the US nationals.

The Nationals will be held in Las Vegas.



