Jasper ends Natabua’s reign in U18 Raluve

Jasper Williams High School has ended Natabua High School’s reign in the Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 final, edging out their western rivals 22-17 in a pulsating showdown to claim the coveted title.

Jasper stamped their authority early, striking first to set the tone for what quickly unfolded into a fierce battle.

Natabua, the defending champions, responded with determination, ensuring the clash lived up to its billing as one of the fiercest rivalries in girls’ school rugby.

The first half was a showcase of grit and attacking flair from both sides, with neither willing to give an inch.

The teams went into the break locked at 12-all, underlining the intensity and balance of the contest.

The second spell was just as tense, with momentum swinging back and forth as both schools lifted their game in search of victory.

Every possession, tackle and break carried weight, keeping the crowd on edge.

In the end, Jasper’s composure under pressure proved decisive as they held on in the dying moments to seal a historic 22-17 triumph, dethroning Natabua and etching their name into the Raluve championship story.

