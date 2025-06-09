Injured Stuart a doubt for England's Six Nations campaign

Source: BBC SPORT

Stuart hobbled off in the 49th minute and left the Recreation Ground in a protective boot.

“He’s not in a good way. It looks like it’s his Achilles,” said Bath head of rugby Johan van Graan.

“I’m no medical expert, but he couldn’t even stand up when he got pulled off the field.

“I’ll receive an update later, but it looks very serious.”

Stuart came off the bench against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina as head coach Steve Borthwick’s strong set of replacements steered England to victory.

