Ibrahimovic hails Milan

Former AC Milan striker and current club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic took over post-match media duties after they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Hella Verona on Saturday, claiming they had dominated the game despite only scoring once.

Despite struggling to break down the Verona defence, Milan secured the victory when Santiago Gimenez headed home in the 75th minute.

Mexico international Gimenez, who joined Milan earlier this month, has marked his arrival in Serie A by scoring in his first two league appearances.