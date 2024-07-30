I almost lost faith: Hashimoto

Gold medallist Daiki Hashimoto [Source: Reuters]

Japan’s reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Daiki Hashimoto had been on an emotional roller-coaster for months.

Back in May, injury had forced him to suddenly pull out of the NHK Trophy – the sport’s marquee tournament in Japan – that he hoped would be his chance to dress-rehearse his routines ahead of the Paris Games.

Still nursing a far-from-healed finger injury, he joined other Olympic-bound athletes at the team’s training camp even though he wondered whether he would be able to lead the five-man team to the gold medal that his nation expected.

That sense of doubt seemed to have disappeared two days ago when Hashimoto stepped into the Bercy Arena in Paris, beaming and waving to the adoring fans.

But the confidence was short-lived.

On the high bar, Hashimoto botched his dismount by landing on his hands and feet, dashing his chance of reaching the final to defend the title in the apparatus.

Japan had been hoping to top the qualifying standings to underline their title credentials but they had to settle for second place behind China.

Through the difficult moments, it was his teammates’ unwavering determination and constant encouragement that carried him through, Hashimoto said.

On Monday, with that medal at stake, Hashimoto needed one more lift from his teammates.

In an error that drew a collective gasp from the arena, Hashimoto fell off the pommel horse, setting Japan back against a formidable Chinese side. In fact Hashimoto’s lowly score of 13.100 left his country trailing in fifth place at the halfway point of the final.

With only one of the six apparatuses left to go, China’s gold medal seemed all but certain as Japan trailed by more than three points – a massive deficit that could only be overcome provided the Japanese executed a series of near-flawless routines and also required Chinese gymnasts to suffer some major mishaps.

Fortunately for Japan, that is exactly what happened on the horizontal bar.

Xiao Ruoteng completely botched his dismount by landing on both knees to earn his lowest score of the day of 13.433.

Minutes later his Chinese teammate Su Weide suffered two crash landings from the bar, giving Hashimoto a chance at redemption and his team a shot at gold.

The last of his team to compete, Hashimoto put in a solid 14.566 performance to give his team a total of 259.594 points. It left the final Chinese competitor requiring an improbable 15.265 just to tie with Japan. Zhang Boheng fell well short of that target.